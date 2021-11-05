Skip to content

Hilary of Poitiers: “for our redemption”

5 November 2021
“In this we see the wondrous virtue of the Lord: that the power dwelling in His body should communicate to perishable things the efficacy to heal, and that the divine activity should issue forth even from the hem of His garment. For God is not perceptible by the senses, to be enclosed within a body. The assumption of a body did not limit the nature of His power; but for our redemption His power took upon it the frailty of our body.”

St. Hilary of Poitiers

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
