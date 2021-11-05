Skip to content

Cyril of Alexandria: “He gives life to that which has decayed”

5 November 2021
“...as [our Lord] approached a city called Nain, ‘a man who had died was being carried out, the only son of his mother’ (Lk. 7:12). Again He ‘touched the bier’ and said, ‘Young man, I say to you, arise’ (Lk. 7:14). He does not simply leave it to the word to effect the raising of the dead, but in order to show that His own body was life-giving, as we have already said. He touches the corpses, and by this act puts life into those who had already decayed. And if by touch alone of His holy flesh He gives life to that which has decayed, how shall we not profit more richly from the life-giving Eucharist when we taste it? For it will certainly transform those who partake of it and endow them with its own proper good, that is, immortality.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
