Maximos the Confessor: “refrain from willing anything other than what God wills”

3 November 2021
…the Son subjects to the Father those who freely accept subjection (I Cor. 15:28). This subjection will be voluntary, and through it the last enemy, death, will be destroyed. That which is in our power,our free will, through which the power of corruption entered into us, will surrender voluntarily to God and will have mastery of itself because it had been taught to refrain from willing anything other than what God wills. As our Savior Himself said, taking what is ours into Himself, ‘ Yet not as I will, but as Thou wilt’ (Mt. 26:39). And later St. Paul, as though he denied himself and did not have his own life, said: ‘It is no longer I who live but Christ who lives in me’ (Gal. 2:20).”

St. Maximos the Confessor

