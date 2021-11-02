Symeon the New Theologian: “the gateway that leads out of darkness into light”

“… penitence is the gateway that leads out of darkness into light. He who does not enter into the light (cf. Jn. 3:20) has not properly gone through the gate of repentance; for had he done so, he would have been in the light. He who does not repent commits sin, because he is not penitent, for ‘whoever knows what is right to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin’ (Jms. 4:17). He ‘who commits sin is the slave of sin’ (Jn. 8:34) and ‘hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed’ (Jn. 3:20). But now we have willingly and of our own accord entered into the light through penitence… “

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses