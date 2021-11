Bishop Schneider: “A culture of materialism”

“The Soviet Union and other communist countries sought to reduce all … human existence to materialism, to the material aspects of the Earth,”

“And this is ever more growing since decades in the western world. A culture of materialism… It’s [a] kind of new form of atheism, which is the other pillar of the communist system.”

Bishop Athanasius Schneider

