Athanasius: “joy and a settled state of soul”

“… joy and a settled state of soul show the holiness of Him who is present. Thus Abraham beholding the Lord rejoiced (Jn. 8:56); so also John at the voice of Mary, the God-bearer, leaped for gladness (Lk. 1:41).”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria

