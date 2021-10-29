“How long, O Lord?”

“How long, O Lord? Will you forget me for ever?

How long will you hide your face from me?

How long must I bear pain in my soul,

and have sorrow in my heart all day long?

How long shall my enemy be exalted over me?

Consider and answer me, O Lord my God!

Give light to my eyes, or I will sleep the sleep of death,

and my enemy will say, ‘I have prevailed’;

my foes will rejoice because I am shaken.

But I trusted in your steadfast love;

my heart shall rejoice in your salvation.

I will sing to the Lord,

because he has dealt bountifully with me.”

Psalm 13

Have you ever poured out your soul to God the way that David does in Psalm 13? We may not know the cause of David’s despair, but we can certainly recognize the crying out of one who feels that he has been deserted by God. Hopeless, depressed, despairing.

The psalmist feels an alienation from God, a gut wrenching feeling that in the middle of all his struggle and affliction, God has forgotten him, turned His face from him. David is unsettled in his deepest being by what he interprets as God’s lack of interest. Where are God’s blessings of grace and peace and protection?

Wracked with fear and despair, overwhelmed with sorrow, David cries out four times, How long?

How Long O Lord? Will you forget me forever?

How Long will you hide your face from me?

How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and every day have sorrow in my heart?

How long will my enemy triumph over me?

Has it happened to you? Have long afflictions and the relentless cares of this world worn away your patience and willingness to endure? Have the endless demands of life taken away your joy? Made you despondent? Have you ever taken a look at your own life and the world around you spinning out of control, and wondered if God must be asleep at the wheel? Has your lack of joy become something even worse, a lack of hope?

If you answered yes to that question, then at least you are in good company. David, God’s beloved, felt the same. That’s what it means when he cries out, How long?

Despair drains the spirit, making all higher aspirations seem foolish, futile, hardly worth the energy that they require. To experience despair is to experience intensely the need for God’s grace and benevolence. When David felt this way his response was to petition God to consider his case and to comfort him.

Look again at the Psalm above. When David fell into despair, he did not try to deny its painfulness. He did not try to smooth it over with whatever palliative he could find. No, he knew that his despair was sign of estrangement from God. A legitimate attestation to the fact that things are not as they should be. And because David knew this he turned to the One who could lift him out of it.

Despair is indeed a painful testament to the fact that we continually fail to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength. To admit that we despair is only to admit that we are a part of fallen humanity. The only that that will ever finally, ultimately, conclusively compensate for this hopelessness is faith. Faith as the gift given freely by the grace of God in Christ.

Beyond the anguish of our despairing, and beyond the tragedy of human sinfulness, God is reaching out to lift you up into a Divine embrace through the outstretched arms of Jesus on the cross. God is with us in the midst of our despair, offering His gracious gift of salvation. He suffered and died on the cross to heal that brokenness. And even now God is actively reconciling us to Himself even in the midst of the tragedy of this world. That is where our hope is located.

David was assured of God’s answer of peace and salvation, and so was able to finish the Psalm with a note of joy and triumph. He was resolved that his salvation was already as good as accomplished.

Do you feel cheerless, hopeless, depressed, despondent? Are you grieved, disheartened, dejected, dispirited, disconsolate? Bring your burdens to God in prayer. Pour out your soul to Him. Don’t leave anything out. He hears, understands, and is willing to heal your hurts and give you hope again.

