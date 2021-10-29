Archbishop Viganò: “unprecedented complicity that cannot continue”

“The silence of so many cardinals and bishops, along with the inconceivable promotion of the vaccination campaign by the Holy See, represents a form of unprecedented complicity that cannot continue any longer.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, in an October 23 letter sent to to Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria S.J., Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop José Gomez, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as to all the bishops of the United States of America.

Read the whole letter here.

