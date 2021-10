Roger Scruton: “the new beliefs”

.

“In place of the old beliefs of a civilization based on godliness, judgment and historical loyalty, young people are given the new beliefs of a society based on equality and inclusion, and are told that the judgment of other lifestyles is a crime. … The “non-judgmental” attitude towards other cultures goes hand-in-hand with a fierce denunciation of the culture that might have been one’s own”

Roger Scruton

.

.

.

.

.

.

.