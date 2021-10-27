Skip to content

Makarios of Egypt: “like brave soldiers dying for our King”

27 October 2021
“However great the afflictions we suffer, what are they compared with the promised future reward, or with the grace of the Holy Spirit that visits souls even in this present life, or with the deliverance that we have received from the obscurity of evil passions, or with the enormous debts we owe because of our sins? As St. Paul says: ‘The sufferings of this present life are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us’ (Rom. 8:18). Hence we must patiently endure everything for the Lord’s sake, like brave soldiers dying for our King.”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

