“Welcome to Jurassic Park!”

25 October 2021
“The real crisis of the American economy is currently spreading silently like a malignant cancer underneath the surface, and it is only briefly glanced in media headlines. It will not be solved for years, and it will continue to spread chaos all the while.

That crisis is truly a regime-level problem, just as the bankruptcy of the French monarchy was in its day. And before that crisis is solved, the electrified fences keeping the dinosaurs docile and contained are very likely to fail. Whether the American elites can survive the rest of the movie (with a few lawyers getting eaten on the way, presumably) and make it to that helicopter at the end is anyone’s guess. But our movie has in fact barely even begun, nor have the elites started to grapple with the depth of the problem facing them; there will be many twists and turns and moments of danger in the years ahead before anyone can truly breathe a sigh of relief.”

tinkzorg

Read the rest here.

