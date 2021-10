Gregory Palamas: “virtues are born of love”

“… we can see both that love for God is begotten from the virtues and that virtues are born of love. For this reason the Lord said at one point in the Gospels, ‘He who has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me’ (Jn. 14:21), and at another point, ‘He who loves Me will keep My commandments’ (cf. Jn. 14:23).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Philokalia

