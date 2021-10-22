Roosh Valizadeh: “Psychiatrists are the mad scientists of our times”

.

“The whole field of psychiatry is backward rationalization. They study patients with mental illness, theorize on the biochemical state of their brains, and then shovel them with ultra-addictive drugs to make their brains appear similar to those without mental illness, but this is merely studying the effect of a disorder and then declaring it to be the cause. Their ultimate conclusion is that brain imbalance causes brain imbalance. What science can measure of the brain is not a cause of illness but the effect of illness. In other words, your beliefs, lifestyle, relationships, environment, diet, and faith are the inputs—the true causes—which create the visible brain functioning that scientists can scantily observe and critique, but your brain itself, the very physiology of it, is rarely the organic cause for mental illness.

“A psychiatrist will study house fires, notice that firemen always seem to be present at them, and then create a solution to destroy all firehouses, the “obvious” source of fires. A psychiatrist will look at an old car with a broken fuel pump and then try to solve it by filling the gas tank with jet fuel. A psychiatrist will compensate for a cake that is too sweet by sprinkling vinegar on top. They have lost the script when it comes to cause and effect and have applied a one-size-fits-all remedy to anyone who walks through their doors and claims to be “sad” by dosing them with drugs that many will never get off of, a fact that is hidden from the patient. Even general-practice doctors seem to rush to dope up their patients who claim the mildest of fleeting emotional-related phenomena.

“Having a “brain chemical imbalance” is often the effect of a faithless or sinful state of existence where depression is due to the consequences of secular life, or one that is far from what God intended. The root cause of emotional malaise must be addressed and then the imbalance will correct itself, but only up to a point because we exist in a post-Adamic fallen state and will not experience heaven or bliss in this life. If you attempt to correct your sadness with drugs, without addressing the root cause, and especially without faith, you merely become a zombie who is still suffering but simply can’t feel it. If I burn myself often while cooking, the solution is better cooking technique, not taking a drug which removes my ability to feel the pain of being burned, because I will simply continue to get burned. In fact, I will be burned even more, and my cooking ability will decrease.

Psychiatric drugs disconnect you from your humanity and make it harder for you to repent before God. Consider that God gave us emotional states to help us orient our lives closer to Him, similar to how ancient sailors used an hourglass, quadrant, and compass to arrive at their intended destination.”

Roosh Valizadeh

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.