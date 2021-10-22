Maximos the Confessor: “the God in Trinity”

.

“… the divine Logos, when He became man, said, ‘My Father is working even now, and I am working’ (Jn. 5:17). The Father approves this work, the Son properly carries it out, and the Holy Spirit essentially completes both the Father’s approval of it all and the Son’s execution of it, in order that the God in Trinity might be ‘through all and in all things’ (Eph. 4:6), contemplated as the whole reality proportionately in each individual creature as it is deemed worthy by grace, and in the universe altogether, just as the soul naturally indwells both the whole of the body and each individual part without diminishing itself.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

.

.

.

.

.

.

.