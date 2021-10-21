Skip to content

John of Damascus: “He Who lived and acted both as God and as man”

21 October 2021
“… the Word appropriates to Himself the attributes of humanity: for all that pertains to His holy flesh is His: and He imparts to the flesh His own attributes by way of communication in virtue of the interpenetration of the parts one with another, and the oneness according to subsistence, and inasmuch as He Who lived and acted both as God and as man, taking to Himself either form and holding intercourse with the other form, was one and the same. Hence it is that the Lord of Glory is said to have been crucified (cf. I Cor. 2:8), although His divine nature never endured the Cross, and that the Son of Man is allowed to have been in heaven before the Passion, as the Lord Himself said (cf. Jn. 3:13).”

St. John of Damascus

Religious/Theological Reflections
