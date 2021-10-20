Nikitas Stithatos: “Let me not be rejected from the flock of the righteous”

“… liberated from the pangs of hell and the anguish of judgment, the soul is joyously filled with longing for the blessings in store for it; purity and chasteness attend on it and, spurred by intense desire, unite it with God. Through this union it experiences an ineffable delight and sheds the sweet pleasureful tears of compunction. Exempt from the ordinary forms of perception and as though in ecstasy following the Bridegroom, it cries voicelessly, ‘I pursue You in the fragrance of Your myrrh; tell me, O You whom my soul loves, where You feed Your flock, where You give it rest in the noon-day of pure contemplation? Let me not be rejected from the flock of the righteous. With You are the illuminations of the great mysteries’ (cf. Song of Solomon 1:4-7).”

Nikitas Stithatos, The Philokalia

