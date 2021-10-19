Gregory Palamas: “He embraces and encompasses everything”

“Being bodiless, God is nowhere, but as God He is everywhere. If there were a mountain, a place or any part of Creation where God was not, then He would be found to be in some way circumscribed. So He is everywhere and in everything. In what way is this so? Is He contained not by each part but by the whole? No, because then that would be a body. He embraces and encompasses everything, and is Himself everywhere and also above everything, worshiped by true worshippers in His Spirit and Truth.”

St. Gregory Palamas

