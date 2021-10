Vaclav Havel: “Man is not an omnipotent master of the universe”

“Man is not an omnipotent master of the universe, allowed to do with impunity whatever he thinks, or whatever suits him at the moment. The world we live in is made of an immensely complex and mysterious tissue about which we know very little and which we must treat with utmost humility.”

Vaclav Havel

