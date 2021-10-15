Gregory Palamas: “this shared celebration and joy of ours”

“Do you see this shared celebration and joy of ours, which the Lord bestowed on those who believe in Him with His Resurrection and Ascension? It sprang from affliction. Do you see this life, or rather, this immortality? It shone upon us through death. Do you see the heavenly height to which Christ ascended when He was taken up, and the sublime glory with which He was glorified according to the flesh? He attained to this by means of humility and dishonour. As the Apostle says of Him, ‘He humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. Wherefore God hath highly exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name: that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father’ (Phil. 2:8-11).”

St. Gregory Palamas,The Homilies

