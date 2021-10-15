“don’t give up on this our country”

.

“To honor Founders isn’t a political act, but a pious one. And this much is certain: no movement “on the Right” will ever succeed if it yields to a spirit of impiety.

“The Founders deserve our reverence, not because they were perfect men (they weren’t) or because they built a perfect government (they didn’t). They deserve our reverence because they’re our sires, and their vision for this country was basically true and good and noble.

“We don’t have to live in their shadow, but we must honor their memory. This is God’s country, after all. The Fourth Commandment applies to the Fathers of our Republic, too.”

Michael Warren Davis, Nor’easter

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.