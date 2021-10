Malcolm Muggeridge: “so very flimsy and dubious an hypothesis”

“I myself am convinced that the theory of evolution, especially to the extent to which it has been applied, will be one of the greatest jokes in the history books of the future. Posterity will marvel that so very flimsy and dubious an hypothesis could be accepted with the incredible credulity it has.”

Malcolm Muggeridge

