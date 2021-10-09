Skip to content

Vaclav Havel: “branded an enemy of society”

9 October 2021
“You do not become a ”dissident” just because you decide one day to take up this most unusual career. You are thrown into it by your personal sense of responsibility, combined with a complex set of external circumstances. You are cast out of the existing structures and placed in a position of conflict with them. It begins as an attempt to do your work well, and ends with being branded an enemy of society.”

Vaclav Havel

