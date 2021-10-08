John of Karpathos: “let us not despair”

“It is written: ‘I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall come to all people’ (Lk. 2:10) – not just to some people. Again, it is written: ‘Let all the earth worship You and sing to You’ (Ps. 66:4 LXX) – not just part of the earth. This singing is an expression not of grief but of rejoicing. Since this is so, let us not despair, but pass through this present life cheerfully, conscious of its joys.”

St. John of Karpathos, The Philokalia

