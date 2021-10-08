“It’s a big fancy club, and the American people ain’t in it”

“Still, a broad working definition of fascism can be found by going to the source — Benito Mussolini, the father of 20th-century fascism. Mussolini said: “Fascism should more appropriately be called corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.” Looking out over the American landscape, isn’t this almost exactly what we see today, an unholy marriage between the state and big business?“

“It’s all so seamless. The state and the big corporations each provide cover for the other. Here’s an example. President Biden said he might use OSHA regulations to force companies of over 100 people to require their employees be vaccinated. And although not such regulations have yet been issued and might never be, many large companies are tripping over themselves to issue such a mandate. One hand here is washing the other.

“There’s little dissent between the state and the big corporations as to the overall agenda being perused. And that is to increase centralization and government control over society. The only ones on the outside looking in are the American people, the very ones whom government policies are supposed to benefit. Or as the late comedian George Carlin would have put it: “It’s a big fancy club, and the American people ain’t in it.”

“If fascism is too harsh a term for you to describe what is going on in America today, then refer to it as corporatism. Mussolini would understand and approve. But whatever you call it, the fact is the existing de facto merger between the state and large corporations is suffocating the middle and working class of America.”

Peter Skurkiss, The American Thinker

.

