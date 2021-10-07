“That’s all they have to offer”

“The failure of capitalist workers to do their part and revolt is perhaps a fundamental reason the Left has abandoned the working middle class and in its place adopted the strategy of creating multiple other oppressed groups and pitting them against imagined oppressors: Females against males, Blacks against Whites, transgender against “cisgender,” immigrants against citizens, LGBTQ against heterosexuals, the newly woke against those proud to be American, and of course, poor against rich.

“But I believe there’s another ideology at play here. Despite its name, socialism is merely another form of sovereignty of the state. And when the state is sovereign, it simply must have subjects over which to rule — otherwise there is nothing or no one over whom to exercise sovereignty. And that reality — at least in a political system based on the oxymoron of “democratic socialism” — requires a dependent class of subjects who perceive that they need the state to rule over them and care for them.

“If you listen closely to any leftist political campaign rhetoric, it always consists of some form of, “We will provide for you and protect you!” against some form of oppressor du jour. That’s all they have to offer.”

Steve Bigler, The American Thinker

