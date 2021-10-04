Skip to content

Luke of Crimea: “the purity of each species”

4 October 2021
“Darwinism, presuming that man through evolution developed from a lower species of animals, and is not a product of the creative act of the Divine, turned out to be only an assumption, a hypothesis, already outdated for science. This hypothesis is recognized as contradicting not only the Bible, but also nature itself, which jealously strives to preserve the purity of each species, and does not even know the transition from a sparrow to a swallow. The facts of the transition of a monkey into a man are unknown”

Saint Luke of Crimea (Voyno-Yasenetsky) 

Religious/Theological Reflections
