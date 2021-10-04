Alexander Tyler: “democracy is always temporary in nature”

“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”

Usually attributed to Alexander Fraser Tytler, 1787, (Lord Woodhouselee, Scottish advocate, judge, and historian, Professor of Universal History, and Greek and Roman Antiquities, University of Edinburgh)

