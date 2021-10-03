Seraphim Rose: “rejoice in all your difficulties and sorrows”

“Don’t worry too much about how spiritually poor you are_God sees that,but for you it is expected to trust in God and pray to Him as best you can,never to fall into despair and to struggle according to your strength.If you ever begin to think you are spiritually_”well off”_then you can know for sure that you aren’t!True spiritual life,even on the most elementary level,is always accompanied by suffering and difficulties.Therefore you should rejoice in all your difficulties and sorrows.”

Seraphim Rose

