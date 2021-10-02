Skip to content

Abraham Lincoln: “From whence shall we expect the approach of danger?”

2 October 2021
”From whence shall we expect the approach of danger? Shall some trans-Atlantic military giant step the earth and crush us at a blow? Never. All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in the trial of a thousand years. No, if destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we will live forever or die by suicide” 

Abraham Lincoln

