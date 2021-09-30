Nikolai Velimirovic: “We are all unworthy children of the king”

“Millions of years had to pass, say the wordless minds in our time, for the spine to straighten, and the monkey became a man! They say so, not knowing the strength and power of the Living God”

“We are all unworthy children of the king, for our thoughts are not royal, not a royal attitude towards ourselves and our neighbor. Some of us renounce the divine royal dynasty and call ourselves the heir to the monkey dynasty. ‘The founders of our human race were monkeys,’ these people say. ‘The monkeys were our forefathers, and we are their great-grandchildren.'”

St. Nikolai Velimirovic

