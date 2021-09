Silouan the Athonite: “pity for all God’s creatures”

.

“He who has the Holy Spirit in him, to however slight a degree, sorrows day and night for all mankind. His heart is filled with pity for all God’s creatures, more especially for those who do not know God, or who resist Him and therefore are bound for torment. For them, more than himself, he prays day and night, that all may repent and know the Lord”.

Saint Silouan the Athonite

.

.

.

.

.

.

.