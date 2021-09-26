Gabriel of Georgia: “Maybe you, who disbelieve in demons are being tricked”

.

“During the Antichrist times, the strongest temptation will be anticipation of salvation from the cosmos, from humanoids, extraterrestrials that are actually the demons. One should rarely look up at the sky, as the signs might be deceptive and thus one may be ruined.” UFOs have by coincidence gotten more advanced as our secular technology does – that should be a nice clue that this is nothing new, they’ve always tried to trick us. Many many non-Orthodox are “awakening” to deceptions of the world, but spend their entire time on watching UFOs and other manifestations of “weirdness” in reality – our Saints tell us in the last times, that even if we recognize at a mind-level “this is the work of anti-Christ” we WILL NOT be able to resist if our heart is not purified in the struggle for Christ. These poor people have no tools from prelest or demonic manifestations which tell them “you are a prophet” or “you have been found worthy to see us, warn others the angels are coming” and all sorts of terribleness – just how pure do I think I am, to be counted worthy to hear directly from Christ Himself and His angels? Terrible tricks! Many Orthodox don’t even believe in demons anymore, as if our Lord and God Christ is a liar in His Scriptures and casts out demons and foul spirits. Perhaps we should “censor” the bible for those of secular “sensibilities?” Maybe you, who disbelieve in demons are being tricked. In Fr Seraphim Roses’ book The Soul after Death, he contrasts secular near-death (clinically dead, as well as resusitating) with Orthodox Saints and teachings. This is the same delusional spirit of a “being of light” to “comfort” people. It is filled with Saints from the earliest times on these experiences and demonic manifestations, and is not some new teaching which people would like to chuck out the entirety of the Church Fathers, and living Saints of Christ. Karl Jung went insane with his Red Book full of Occultism – yes, the Soul after death does find that people according to type and culture will see “what they are prepared to see” but only at the surface level of the nearly-dead. Karl Jung professes that Christ and our most Holy Theotokos are “merely archetypes” and we should “argue with our Shadow” (a demon) – avoid his blasphemy, and look to our Saints. Afanassy, this was not Fr Seraphims “teaching” this is our earliest Saints and Church Tradition – it is the Church, which is the Mind of Christ – God, is outside of time – He is not “caught offguard” by UFOs, He gave us tools to already discern these things. Do not think hollywood fantasy which has incredible ties to the military and Freuds brother and father of “black psychology” to control the masses is telling you some truth that our Saints were “not aware of.”

St Gabriel of Georgia, 1929-1995

.

.

.

.

.

.

.