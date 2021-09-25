Skip to content

Thaddeus of Tver: “if life is a mechanical process”

25 September 2021
tags: , ,

.

“A person who does not believe in God wants to explain the origin of the world out of the whirling dust of the world, in which in every blade of grass, in the structure and life of every smallest creature, so much intelligence is embedded beyond human understanding. Centuries-old human wisdom has not been able to create a single living grain, and meanwhile people try to explain all the wondrous diversity in the world by the unconscious movements of matter”

“Life, as they say, is an enormous complex mechanical process; it is not known when, by whom and for what it was put into action . . . But if life is a mechanical process, then one must renounce the soul, thought, will and freedom.” 

St. Thaddeus of Tver, hieromartyr

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: