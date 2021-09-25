Thaddeus of Tver: “if life is a mechanical process”

.

“A person who does not believe in God wants to explain the origin of the world out of the whirling dust of the world, in which in every blade of grass, in the structure and life of every smallest creature, so much intelligence is embedded beyond human understanding. Centuries-old human wisdom has not been able to create a single living grain, and meanwhile people try to explain all the wondrous diversity in the world by the unconscious movements of matter”

“Life, as they say, is an enormous complex mechanical process; it is not known when, by whom and for what it was put into action . . . But if life is a mechanical process, then one must renounce the soul, thought, will and freedom.”

St. Thaddeus of Tver, hieromartyr

.

.

.

.

.

.

.