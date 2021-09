Spyridon Bailey: “Let us fear the judgment of God, not” … “the momentary things of this world.”

“The spirit of the age that we now live in is that spirit of rejection of Christ and a heart that has rejected Christ moves further and further away from the truth, further and further away from beauty and goodness. [It] becomes unable to see truth and feel compassion, feel love and forgiveness.”

Fr. Spyridon Bailey

