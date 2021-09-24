Skip to content

His Holiness Kirill: “when people unwittingly and meekly accept evil”

24 September 2021
“Christianity has nothing to do with the so-called ideology of pacifism. Christ talked about the virtues of forgiveness, love for enemies and of not repaying evil with evil as one’s personal achievement and one’s inner spiritual work,” 

[…]

“pacifism … calls for renouncing resistance to evil at the social and state level, jeopardizing the system of social relations and principles of justice and civil accord”.

“And when people unwittingly and meekly accept evil, agree with it and bow their heads before it, it inevitably wins”

“It is impossible to end wars in a world filled with hatred and anger. But we must resist evil so that this evil does not capture us, does not enslave our consciousness, does not blind our hearts with hatred, cruelty, and recklessness,”

His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, January 27, 2020

Text in Russian here.

