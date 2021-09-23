Skip to content

Justin (Popovich): “dissolving anthropology into zoology”

23 September 2021
“Therefore God gave them over to shameful pleasures — they are satisfied not with heavenly, but with earthly ones, and only with what causes the laughter of the devil and the cry of the angels of Christ. They take pleasure in caring for the flesh . . . in denying God, in a completely biological (animal-like) life, in naming a monkey as their ancestor, in dissolving anthropology into zoology” 

St. Justin (Popovich)

Religious/Theological Reflections
