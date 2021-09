Kierkegaard: “the possession of choice”

“God is present in the moment of choice, not in order to watch but in order to be chosen. Therefore, each person must choose. Terrible is the battle, in a person’s innermost being, between God and the world. The crowning risk involved lies in the possession of choice.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

