John of Kronstadt: “Blinded, they reach madness”

.

“The half-educated and retrained do not believe in a personal, righteous, omnipotent and beginningless God, but believe in an impersonal beginning and in some kind of evolution of the world and all creatures . . . and therefore they live and act as if they would not have to answer to anyone for their words and deeds, thus deifying their mind and passions. . . . Blinded, they reach madness, deny the very existence of God, and assert that everything happens through blind evolution (the teaching that everything that is born happens by itself, without the participation of the Creative power). But whoever has a mind will not believe such crazy nonsense”

St. John of Kronstadt

.

.

.

.

.

.

.