Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “Blinded, they reach madness”

22 September 2021
tags: , ,

.

“The half-educated and retrained do not believe in a personal, righteous, omnipotent and beginningless God, but believe in an impersonal beginning and in some kind of evolution of the world and all creatures . . . and therefore they live and act as if they would not have to answer to anyone for their words and deeds, thus deifying their mind and passions. . . . Blinded, they reach madness, deny the very existence of God, and assert that everything happens through blind evolution (the teaching that everything that is born happens by itself, without the participation of the Creative power). But whoever has a mind will not believe such crazy nonsense” 

St. John of Kronstadt

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: