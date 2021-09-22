Gregory Palamas: “him who has put that part of his soul under subjection”

“It is not the man who has killed the passionate part of his soul who has the preeminence, for such a one would have no momentum or activity to acquire a divine state and right dispositions and relationship with God; but rather, the prize goes to him who has put that part of his soul under subjection, so that by its obedience to the mind, which is by nature appointed to rule, it may ever tend towards God, as is right, by the uninterrupted remembrance of Him. Thanks to this remembrance, he will come to possess a divine disposition, and cause the soul to progress towards the highest state of all, the love of God. Through this love, he will accomplish the commandments of Him whom he loves, in accord with Scripture, and will put into practice and acquire a pure and perfect love for his neighbor (cf. Jn. 4:19; 5:1-2, etc.), something that cannot exist without impassibility.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Triads

