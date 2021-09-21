Vladimir of Kiev: “the destructive, poisonous teachings of unbelief”

.

“Only at the present time has such a daring philosophy found a place for itself, which overthrows human dignity and tries to make its false teaching widespread . . . It says that man did not come from God’s hands; in an endless and gradual transition from the imperfect to the perfect, he developed out of the animal kingdom, and just as little as an animal has a soul, so just as little does a man . . .

How immeasurably deep all this humiliates and offends man! From the highest level in the series of creations, he is relegated to the same level with animals . . . There is no need to refute such a teaching on scientific grounds, although it is not difficult to do this, since disbelief has far from proved its positions . . .

But if such a teaching finds itself now more and more and more followers, it is not because . . . that the teaching of unbelief has become undeniably true, but because it does not prevent a depraved and sin-prone heart from indulging in its passions. For if a person is not immortal, if he is no more than an animal that has reached the highest development, then he has nothing to do with God . . .

Brothers, do not listen to the destructive, poisonous teachings of unbelief, which reduces you to the level of animals and — depriving you of human dignity — promises you nothing except despair and an inconsolable life!”

St. Vladimir of Kiev, hieromartyr

