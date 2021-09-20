Putin: “”When children don’t feel loved”

.

“100 years ago, the creators of the Marxist theory thought that families would cease to exist, and children would be raised by a community, dreaming of a new society.”

“Practice has shown that the absence of a loved one, the absence of a mother or a father, makes a young person defective. Because even though the idea that Marx, Engels, and then Lenin formulated might sound nice, they forgot the essential part of the upbringing of a complete person — Love.”

“When children don’t feel loved, its hard for them to feel confident. And confidence — not arrogance, but confidence — is an essential aspect of personal development.”

Vladimir Putin

.

.

.

.

.

.

.