Barsanuphius of Optina: “the beginning of bestial philosophy”

20 September 2021
“The English philosopher Darwin created a whole system according to which life is a struggle for existence, a struggle between the strong and the weak, where the defeated are doomed to perdition, and the victors triumph. This is already the beginning of bestial philosophy, and people who believe in it do not think to kill a person, offend a woman, rob the closest friend — and are completely calm about all this, with full consciousness of their ‘right’ to all these crimes”

St. Barsanuphius of Optina

