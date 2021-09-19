A Personal Experience with God

Many of our neighbors and friends are seeking a personal experience with God. Many would probably not express this search as a search for God, but that is what it is. It may be that they are trying to satisfy this inner need through a variety of other methods and means. A Christ-centered life is the answer to that search.

There is one virtue in particular which is so basic to our lives in Christ and to our hope for salvation and our sanctification, being made holy, that without it everything else we would try to do would be unsuccessful. It’s that which sets the Christian Faith apart from every other religion in the world. This one virtue that is so very necessary, this thing that is so foundational, this thing that is the most important single aspect of our lives as followers of Christ is none other than love.

The importance of love in life and in faith can be found in Christ’s commandment to love your neighbor. The emphasis on love is central to the gospel of Christ. Love is innate in humans. Love is basic to our very beings. Through love of one another, we attain the divine life.

Love is the only way to become like Christ and live in His way. That love is an active response requiring effort for all people including our enemies. Love is not the mere absence of hatred. True love is an effort to do good to those who hate you. Loving our enemies often is a difficult concept for many people not only to comprehend but also put into action, and the word enemy is a much broader concept than many people believe at first glance, he said.

Our neighbor isn’t just the guy next door. Christ commands us to treat with brotherly love every person we meet. This is the true path to Christian discipleship. In most instances it turns out that our enemy is not necessarily someone who actively opposes us or antagonizes us. An enemy is he who is the source of any testing or temptation. It’s the person who leads us to the point where we feel anger or hate.

Beyond loving everyone, Christian love, in order to live the life in Christ, also requires empathy and often suffering for others. When you truly love your neighbor, any time he suffers so should you, much like Christ suffered out of love for all mankind.

“The greater the love, the greater the sufferings of the soul” said St. Silouan of Mount Athos, a monk whose teachings in part focus on the link between Christian love and discipleship.

Through suffering with others, Christians come to imitate Christ and come to know and understand His teachings in a more complete way. It is through the imitation of Christ, then, that we are led to true discipleship and a Christ-centered life. The more we imitate Christ by loving our enemies, the more we will truly know Christ and the more we will participate in the divine life. We not only believe in Christ and the sanctification of our human nature, but we also come to live the life in Christ through Christ-like love.

