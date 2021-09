Cyril of Alexandria: “acceptance of suffering for the good of others”

“…if at the time of our Lord’s passion He willingly endured many insults with forbearance, and accepted suffering voluntarily for our sake when it was in His power to avoid it, this acceptance of suffering for the good of others is a sign of extraordinary compassion and the highest glory.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

