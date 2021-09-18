Skip to content

Archbishop Averky (Taushev): “the foundational proposition of the new epoch”

18 September 2021
“If man is his own highest authority, and if he is not just man but ‘man-god’ – for whom everything is permitted, for whom there are no barriers, and for whom everything is possible – then, of course, all manifestations of the passions and all the means of pleasing the flesh are lawful to him. Serving the flesh comes first, in consequence of which one’s spiritual needs are increasingly deadened and trampled upon; finally, in order to put the voice of the conscience living in one’s spirit to an end once and for all, the very spirit is declared nonexistent. There is no spirit; there is only one material: the flesh, requiring satiation – such is the foundational proposition of the new epoch” 

Archbishop Averky (Taushev) of Syracuse, The Struggle for Virtue

