Dionysius: “enlightenment coming from sacred scripture”

Dionysius the Areopagite Converting the Pagan Philosophers,

Antoine Caron, 16th Century

.

“To the best of our abilities, we should raise our eyes to the paternally transmitted enlightenment coming from sacred scripture and, as far as we can, we should behold the intelligent hierarchies of heaven and we should do so in accordance with what scripture has revealed to us in symbolic and uplifting fashion. We must lift up the immaterial and steady eyes of our minds to that outpouring of Light which is so primal, indeed much more so, and which comes from that source of divinity, I mean the Father. This is the Light which, by way of representative symbols, makes known to us the most blessed hierarchies among the angels. But we need to rise from this outpouring of illumination so as to come to the simple ray of Light itself.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite (Pseudo-Dionysius)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.