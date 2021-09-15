Maximos the Confessor: “a dwelling place of the Logos”

“He who through virtue and spiritual knowledge has brought his body into harmony with his soul has become a harp, a flute and a temple of God. He has become a harp by preserving the harmony of the virtues; a flute by receiving the inspiration of the Spirit through divine contemplation; and a temple by becoming a dwelling place of the Logos through the purity of his intellect.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

