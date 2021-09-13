Skip to content

William Jennings Bryan: “expenditure without return and risk without reward.”

13 September 2021
“Imperialism would be profitable to the Army contractors; it would be profitable to the shipowners, who would carry live soldiers to the Philippines and bring dead soldiers back; it would be profitable to those who would seize upon the franchises, and it would be profitable to the officials whose salaries would be fixed here and paid over there; but to the farmer, to the laboring man, and to the vast majority of those engaged in other occupations, it would bring expenditure without return and risk without reward.”

William Jennings Bryan

from → Politics/Current events
