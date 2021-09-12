Gregory Palamas: “When this present age reaches its end”

.

“Christ, the Sun of righteousness (Mal. 4:2), is without beginning and pre-eternal. He is both immutable and unchangeable, as with Him there is no variableness, nor shadow of turning (Jms. 1:17).He is without end, never-setting, beaming out the true and heavenly light of day without evening, in which the spirits of the righteous live with the good angels. When this present age reaches its end, the righteous shall also have their bodies with them, as heirs of the light and sons of the true day. That day continues forever without evening and neither has, nor ever did have, a morning, since it has no beginning.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

