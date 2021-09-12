Germanos Stavrovouniotis: “Real love”

“Real love is shot through with the spirit of humility, sacrifice and giving. Those who love in accordance with God’s will sacrifice their desires and their leisure for the sake of those they love. Love which isn’t consistent with the will of God is linked to the spirit of egotism. Instead of sacrificing themselves for others, those who have such ‘love’ just demand that others sacrifice themselves for them.”

Elder Germanos Stavrovouniotis

